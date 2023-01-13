LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Tennessee man will spend 17-and-a-half years in federal prison for robbing five banks in the Louisville area.
A judge sentenced Salvador Jones, 36, on Thursday.
Louisville Metro Police dubbed Jones "Mr. Smooth" after police said he robbed at least four banks in 30 days in 2021.
Jones was also sentenced to three years of supervised released after he serves his prison sentence. He will also have to pay $8,126 in restitution.
There is no parole in the federal system.
