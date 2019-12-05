LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Thorntons employee in Prospect, Kentucky, died Thursday from injuries suffered during a Thanksgiving night robbery, according to Oldham County Police.
Police said two men hit Ralph Shain with a van on Nov. 28 after shoplifting the Thorntons at 13302 West Highway 42.
This is the man who died. Ralph Shain was popular with customers at Thornton’s, and now his family is trying to figure out if they can even afford his funeral. Because someone thought it was more important to speed away with stolen cigarettes. Very sad. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/YYJIAKO0Au— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) December 6, 2019
Shain was transported to a hospital with what police called "lower body injuries." Maj. Neil Johnson with Oldham County Police confirmed Shain's death Thursday.
Police are still searching for the two suspects.
🚨ANYONE KNOW THESE GUYS? Police day they’re the suspects who stole cigs from the Prospect Thornton’s and then ran over the gas station worker who tried to stop them. That worker died today. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/rmNxz2Rv2I— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) December 6, 2019
Now, Shain's family is left trying to figure out if they can afford his funeral. A GoFundMe page was created by Oldham County residents to help with funeral costs.
"I spoke with Nancy, Ralph’s wife, today. Ralph is still in ICU," said Lori Maffucci Ingemi, who organized the GoFundMe, in a Dec. 3 update to the page. "Unfortunately, the injuries sustained in the robbery exacerbated his existing health issues. The drs have him pretty sedated and he’s not fully conscious. So, for those reasons, she has asked no one come to visit at this time."
If you have any information about the robbery, call Oldham County Police at 502-222-1300.
