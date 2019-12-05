LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Thorntons employee in Prospect, Kentucky, died Thursday from injuries suffered during a Thanksgiving night robbery, according to Oldham County Police. 

Police said two men hit Ralph Shain with a van on Nov. 28 after shoplifting the Thorntons at 13302 West Highway 42.

Shain was transported to a hospital with what police called "lower body injuries." Maj. Neil Johnson with Oldham County Police confirmed Shain's death Thursday.

Police are still searching for the two suspects

Now, Shain's family is left trying to figure out if they can afford his funeral. A GoFundMe page was created by Oldham County residents to help with funeral costs.

"I spoke with Nancy, Ralph’s wife, today. Ralph is still in ICU," said Lori Maffucci Ingemi, who organized the GoFundMe, in a Dec. 3 update to the page. "Unfortunately, the injuries sustained in the robbery exacerbated his existing health issues. The drs have him pretty sedated and he’s not fully conscious. So, for those reasons, she has asked no one come to visit at this time."

If you have any information about the robbery, call Oldham County Police at 502-222-1300. 

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags