LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 27-year-old Louisville man has died after a shooting Tuesday night on Preston Highway.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Jhovany Maldonado died from a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon at University of Louisville Hospital.
Maldonado was shot in the 8100 block of Preston Highway, not far from the Outer Loop, around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Police said Maldonado had been shot several times and was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition before he died Wednesday.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, but at last check did not have any suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously submit tips online here or by calling (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
