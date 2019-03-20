LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman who was shot to death in the Bashford Manor neighborhood was a victim of a domestic violence incident -- and the man who shot her killed himself a short time later.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, police were called to the 1900 block of Goldsmith Lane, near Newburg Road, at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. That's where police say they found the 28-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified. Mitchell said she had been shot several times inside an apartment complex.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police determined that the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident and believe the woman's boyfriend was the shooter.
But at 10:30 a.m., police say they found the suspect -- a 33-year-old man --dead inside a vehicle on I-264 West, near the River Park Drive exit.
Police believe he died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police do not believe there are any additional suspects.
Wednesday's shooting happened less than a week after another domestic-related homicide, when a woman was stabbed to death near Strawberry Lane and Southside Drive. The woman's husband was arrested in that case.
