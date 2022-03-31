LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police released body camera video Thursday of a March 17 incident in which a Louisville Metro Police officer shot a robbery suspect near Churchill Downs.
LMPD responded that afternoon on the report of a woman being robbed and assaulted at a home on Paul Avenue, off Longfield Avenue. When officers arrived on scene at about 3:30 p.m., they talked to a 17-year-old girl who said she was walking her baby sister in a stroller when a man came up behind her, punched her in the head and took her phone.
LMPD said officers were able to track the stolen phone to an alley near the intersection of Clara Avenue and Lester Avenue, and found Dwayne Smith, 53, who matched the suspect's description, in the process of trying to break into a nearby trailer.
In a recorded message released on the KSP YouTube page Thursday, Capt. Paul Blanton, the department's public affairs commander, said Smith was attempting to break into a locked utility shed.
Smith ran from officers, but they caught him in an alley and pinned him to the ground, face down. After a few moments, Smith quickly rolled over and pointed a gun at officers. LMPD Officer Jeffrey Emerich quickly fired, hitting him.
Warning | The video below is graphic:
KSP investigates all police shootings in Kentucky. Blanton stressed that the video is "only one piece of evidence" in the department's investigation.
"Our agency is committed to responsible transparency to ensure every investigation is conducted with honesty, integrity and strong moral and ethical principles," he said.
The first 30 seconds of the video don't have audio. KSP said this is because LMPD body-worn cameras only record video 30 seconds before the camera is turned on. Audio is only recorded upon activation.
Emerich is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Smith was transported to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to recover. He's charged with attempted murder of a police officer, enhanced fleeing or evading police (on foot) and enhanced possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
KSP said there is no timeline for how long the investigation will take, and they will not release any more details while the investigation is ongoing.
