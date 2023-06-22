LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman pleaded guilty after she was accused of making a bomb threat at Western Kentucky University.
Hailee Reed was a student at the university when the threat was made last September.
Police said they were investigating an unrelated bomb threat when she posted a message on social media that said "next bomb will be ps2. Y'all prepare yourselves."
According to her arrest citation, when officers began to evacuate the parking area referenced in the threat, Reed called WKU dispatchers and allegedly admitted that she was the one who posted the threat.
Police said she told them she "knew she made a terrible decision and never meant to cause this much trouble."
She pleaded guilty to terroristic threatening and will have to go through a diversion program for two years, which will end when she completes her degree at WKU.
