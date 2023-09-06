LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is still looking for the person involved in a deadly hit and run crash Sunday night.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for LMPD, the crash took place shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, on Cambridge Drive, just off of Southside Drive.
Police believe a red pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Cambridge Drive when it was involved in a head-on collision with a moped traveling in the opposite direction.
The impact caused the moped to leave the roadway and land in a grassy area.
The driver of that moped was identified as 70-year-old Deborah Richardson.
"It’s not fair my Mom died this way," said Richardson's daughter, Lynn Lockhart. "She should’ve never died this way.”
Since Sunday, Lockhart has been left with more questions than answers.
"Why did you leave? Why did you leave? Why haven't you come forward? Why did you hit her? What happened? I just, I just want answers," Lockhart said.
Lockhart's knowledge of what happened is limited, but recalled the scene she drove up to after the crash on Sunday.
"When we got here the coroner, and the police detectives were still working on the scene, and she was still down there," Lockhart said.
Now this daughter is planning a celebration of life for her mom, unexpectedly.
"She should have never died this way."
Lockhart is choosing to remember the mom she described as thoughtful and caring.
"She'd never seen anybody that she couldn't find something good in, and she helped everybody she could."
As a woman known for helping others, Lockhart hopes someone will now help her mom.
"If you think you know something, call the police and tell them. Help them find who did this."
Although Lockhart feels helpless, she hopes the person responsible will either come forward or be found.
"You've got a lot to live with for the rest of your life, because you took my mother's."
LMDP's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone who has any information on the crash or the identity of the pickup truck driver can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or you can use the online Crime Tip portal at the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
