LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council wants to hear what residents have to say about the proposal before a final vote is taken on June 23, and the deadline to wright in was extended.
Mayor Greg Fischer pitched the $1.3 billion budget back in April with an emphasis on affordable housing and public safety. It also includes an outline of how to spend federal relief money from the American Rescue Plan.
Council members have been combing through the proposal. Several hearings on portions of the budget, as well as two public comment hearings, have already been held. Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields gave her budget proposal to council members last week, which includes requests for new technology, including cars, cameras and guns.
The original deadline to submit comments was set for Friday but is now extended through the weekend until 8 a.m. Monday.
The comment forms are available on Metro Council's website by clicking here.
To read through the budget proposal in its entirety, click here.
