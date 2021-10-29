LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After four days of testimony, prosecutors are expected to rest their case Friday in the trial of a man accused of causing the crash that killed a Louisville Metro Police detective.
Roger Burdette was driving a Metropolitan Sewer District truck, when he crashed into LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht's cruiser on Christmas Eve 2018 on Interstate 64 near the Belvedere. Mengedoht died in the fiery crash.
Prosecutors claim Burdette had drugs in his system and was watching a pornographic video at the time of the crash.
Sgt. Jason Morris, a commercial vehicle officer with Kentucky State Police, testified that any drugs in a driver's system is a big no-no. Burdette had two drugs in his.
Burdette was charged with murder, wanton endangerment and DUI and fired by MSD about a month after the crash. The company settled with Mengedoht's family for $10 million.
Prosecutors have a few more witnesses to call before the defense presents its case. The trial is expected to wrap up early next week.
