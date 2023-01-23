LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Developers for the old Louisville Urban Government Center have formally submitted an application to tear down several buildings.
Metro Council's Planning Commission will hold a public meeting next month to hear public input about the plans to tear down two buildings at the Urban Government Center.
Earlier this month, the Land Development and Transportation Committee advanced plans for the redevelopment of the property, which call for it to be rezoned. That decision came after residents and neighborhood leaders spoke both for and against the proposed plans for the site.
The Paristown Preservation Trust wants to build apartments and condos, a hotel, offices, retail space and a parking garage. The trust was appointed by former Mayor Greg Fischer's administration in 2021 to revitalize the area.
Part of the rezoning application includes demolishing buildings at 768 and 810 Barret Avenue.
The property is now on a 30-day hold, which allows time for the hearing, and whether a petition to review designating the buildings as a local landmark, are needed.
Once it hears from the public, the Planning Commission will decide whether it will recommend that Metro Council approve or deny the land-use change.
The public hearing on the zoning change is scheduled for February 7 at 6 p.m. at the Ernest "Camp" Edwards Education Center, 701 South Hancock Street.
