LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Downs After Dark is stepping up to help a local nonprofit this week at Churchill Downs.
"Saddles and Sneakers" is the theme of Friday's Downs After Dark, and guests are encouraged to wear their coolest sneakers to support WaterStep. There will also be free sneaker cleaning stations available.
WaterStep is a local organization that sells shoes to raise money to provide safe water to third-world countries and communities affected by disasters. Attendees of Downs After Dark can donate new or gently-used sneakers at on-site drop-off areas, and will receive two general admission tickets to Churchill Downs' Twilight Thursday on May 25.
“WaterStep is delighted to bring awareness to our shoe donation model and water solution initiatives through the excitement of Downs After Dark, Saddles and Sneakers,” Kellie Moore, director of Strategic Initiatives for WaterStep, said. “For every three pairs of shoes donated, you can provide a lifetime of safe drinking water. Better quality shoes mean stronger funding power so we thank you for making sure shoes of any size or style are in acceptable condition and free from mold or mildew.”
General admission for Downs After Dark is $25. For more information about Downs After Dark, click here. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the first race is at 6 p.m.
