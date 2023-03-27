LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville businesses had a nice boost last weekend thanks to the NCAA Tournament and a variety of events taking place around downtown.
Louisville Tourism expected an economic impact of around $15 million from all the events last weekend. It's still too early to measure it completely, but based on turnout, the city could exceed that goal.
On Monday, people were still lining up outside of Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory to take photos in front of the giant baseball bat. The crowds on Monday were nothing compared to last week though, as the museum had it busiest day since it opened in 1996 on Saturday.
"Coming off the slow season, January and February for us and then to just go right into this, that is like 'we got this,'" said Andrew Soliday, market director of Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory.
People take a photograph at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory on March 27, 2023.
More than 3,700 people came through the museum's doors in downtown Louisville on Saturday. There were around 1,000 reservations.
Not all people came to Louisville for basketball. The National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) held a national tournament at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
Chrissy Helstern, a manager at Bearno's Pizza said business was double of any busy night.
"Very profitable for everyone around because downtown seems to be full," Helstern said. "I am sure that everyone enjoyed it and made some good money this weekend."
In NuLu, more than 35,000 people attended the sixth annual Bock Fest.
Images of Nulu's Bock Fest and Wurst Fest in Louisville, Ky. on March 25, 2023.
Businesses around East Market Street said their financial expectations were not only met, but surpassed.
"It was huge," said Grace Cherrell, a Louisville artist. "It was insane. It was shoulder-to-shoulder outside and there was a little bit of everything for everybody that came."
Some of the Bock Fest attendees were in Louisville for the NCAA Tournament. The basketball fans brought back souvenirs.
"Events like these are reasons that I can pay my bills," Cherrell said. "I just bought a van to haul my stuff to events like this, so it's essential. It's my main source of income."
Doc Crow's was booked weeks in advance and said it was their busiest weekend they've ever had in 12 years on Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville.
