LOUISIVLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drive-thru visitation and drive-in funeral are planned this week for a Louisville Metro Police officer who died last week.
Officer Martez "Tez" Hughes died Nov. 19 after collapsing while he was off-duty and playing tennis at Chickasaw Park.
The drive-thru visitation is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 24 at the Ratterman & Sons Funeral home at 3800 Bardstown Road. The drive-in funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway. A private burial is planned at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Martez served with LMPD since 2009 and was part of the 6th Division Special Response Team.
The 49-year-old is survived by Sherry Hughes and his daughter Isabella Hughes, as well as his mother and sister.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation in the Hughes Family’s Name.
