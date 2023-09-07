LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman who hit and killed a Shelbyville police officer and fled the scene won't spend any time in prison if she stays out of trouble.
A Jefferson County Circuit Court judge sentenced Ashley Catlett, 28, to four years probation Thursday. If she breaks the probation, she will spend three years in prison.
In August 2022, Catlett hit and killed off-duty Shelbyville officer Thomas Elmore while he was on a motorcycle on Outer Loop and drove away.
Catlett was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid, speeding and not having insurance. She pleaded guilty in July.
