LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The driver of a car involved in a fatal crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday has been charged with murder and DUI.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. March 11. Witnesses told police 22-year-old Trenton Davis was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier "at a high rate of speed" on the bridge when he approached stopped traffic, according to court documents. That's when "he swerved into the right lane and lost control of the vehicle, striking a bridge support beam on the west side of the bridge."
Both Davis and his 21-year-old passenger, Mackenzie Carpenter of Charlestown, had to be extricated from the car. Carpenter died at the scene.
Davis was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. According to court documents, a detective got a warrant for Davis's blood and urine samples. Test results indicated his blood alcohol level was .095. A paramedic also told investigators Davis "smelled strongly of alcohol" while he was being treated for his injuries.
