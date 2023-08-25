holidays in the sky 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World's month-long Halloween nights will feature 400 drones.

Happy Halloween Weekends, which runs from Sept. 23 through Oct. 29, includes the rides of Holiday World plus Halloween-themed shows, food and attractions like a 12-acre corn maze.

The "Halloween in the Sky" drone show will start at 7:45 p.m. each night and is included in guest admission.

Splashin' Safari and Kids World are open on the weekends through Sept. 16.

