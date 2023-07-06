LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Something new is coming to Holiday World next year.
On Thursday, the amusement park in Santa Claus, Indiana, tweeted a cryptic message about a new addition coming to the park.
Something new is coming in 2024. We're not ready to spill all of the gravy just yet, but here's a splash 😉 https://t.co/PQRey86RSV#GravyBoat #HW2024 #SpillTheGravy pic.twitter.com/CEjyVGQQJs— Holiday World (@HolidayWorld) July 6, 2023
Holiday World didn't spill all the beans yet, but a blog post on the website confirmed the park is building a new roller coaster.
The project, dubbed "The Gravy Boat," is expected to open next year, and will be located in the Thanksgiving section, north of the Mayflower.
Just three weeks ago, Holiday World announced the closure of the iconic Raging Rapids water ride after being open for nearly three decades.
