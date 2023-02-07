LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastern Kentucky University is investing in a new veterans memorial.
After the Powell Plaza renovation project was completed on the campus in Richmond, the university said a new memorial will be constructed in the Carloftis Garden.
According to a news release Tuesday, construction firms will be selected by late February and be awarded in March. EKU expects construction to begin by May 2023 and be completed by August 2023.
The investment is an important upgrade to the memorial that has served as a campus landmark for nearly two decades," said Dr. Bryan Makinen, associate vice president for facilities management and safety at EKU. "As we begin to look for contractors for the memorial, we will continue to share the process with EKU’s community.”
The university's original veterans memorial was dedicated in 2004. The new memorial will have a granite slate inscribed with the names of those who died while serving. There will also be a flag display, benches dedicated by veterans and their families and the Fallen Soldier Cross sculpture.
