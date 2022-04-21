LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of girls at two Jefferson County Public Schools elementary schools are learning through gaming.
Forty-five girls from Gutermuth and Bowen elementary schools are participating in "Girls Who Game," a program that helps them develop skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The goal is to get young girls excited about careers in STEM early on so they stay passionate about science and technology well into their futures.
The girls partnered Thursday with mentors and used Minecraft to design a virtual rehabilitation center just for girls.
💻 GIRLS WHO GAME | @GutermuthES and @BowenBees students celebrated the innovative Girls Who Game program with @DellTech and local partners @LifePointHealth and @scionhealth today! Read more about this program that promotes learning through gaming ➡️: https://t.co/PZpnLUlG2Z pic.twitter.com/VpoGcD57Xo— JCPS (@JCPSKY) April 21, 2022
"I feel like I'm really helping," JCPS fourth-grader Miranda Benitez said. "Because me and my friends are like, I feel like we're doing something important."
Dell Technologies, Lifepoint Health and Scion Health partnered with the district for the program.
