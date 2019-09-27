LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The newest classroom at Manual High School looks like a computer lab on steroids. Everything is high-tech.
There are monitor walls, 70-inch WebEx boards, video workstations, dual monitor computer stations and even the desks are high-tech. Each desk moves up and down to adjust for students.
The concept is called "Honeycomb." It's designed in the footprint of the HIVE, which is a tech lab at the University of Louisville.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio helped open the lab on Friday. He explained the project was put on hold due to construction at Manual, but a story about the delay in the school's student newspaper pressured leaders to get the job done.
"Whenever we found out that this wasn't going to be done any more because of the construction -- that was a huge disappointment to the students, because they were really looking forward to this," said student journalist Maddie Gamertsfelder. "Because if you look around, it's an amazing lab where people can be completely innovative. There's no other school like this, so it was really hard to report on that because it let a lot of students down, but we really needed to do it."
Kindred Heathcare came through with the money for the lab, providing more than $250,000 for equipment.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.