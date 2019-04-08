LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Devon Horton, chief of schools for Jefferson County Public Schools, will be interviewed for the second time to be the next superintendent for Grand Rapids Public Schools on Monday.
The Michigan school district, which has about 17,000 students according to the GRPS website, is looking to replace Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Horton is one of two finalists who will be interviewed by the GPRS school board on Monday, according to a report by WXMI-TV.
JCPS did not immediately return a request for comment.
Horton is less than a year into his job as chief of schools at JCPS, a newly created position at Kentucky’s largest school district. Horton, who served as deputy superintendent of achievement and administration at East St. Louis School District 189 before joining JCPS, started as chief of schools on June 25.
Monday’s interviews will be public and broadcast on the GRPS Youtube page, according to the WXMI-TV report.
