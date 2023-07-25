LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Public schools in Louisville will start installing weapons detection systems after the Jefferson County Board of Education approved the program at a meeting Tuesday.
The move to select Johnson Controls Security Solutions LLC – and its system, Evolv – came after board member Chris Kolb unsuccessfully tried to reject all seven bids for the technology. His motion failed because no other board members seconded it.
Johnson Controls' work is estimated to cost $11.8 million, according to public procurement documents. The company was awarded a two-year contract with three renewal options.
Board members Diane Porter, James Craig, Linda Duncan, Corrie Shull and Sarah McIntosh all voted to approve the Johnson Controls contract. Kolb voted against the plan; Joe Marshall did not attend.
In remarks challenging the effectiveness of the Evolv system and other aspects of the technology, Kolb said the district should use the funding for other things, such as increasing teacher salaries.
"Just because the research that I've done digging into it, the more problems there seem to be with the systems including that they really just don't work well," he said. "And they harm school culture and climate, learning environment, especially for African American kids, LGBTQ kids, kids with disabilities. So, there's a lot of concerns I have."
JCPS plans to phase the technology in to its high schools beginning this upcoming school year, and have them in all middle schools by the start of the 2024-25 school year.
It's different from metal detectors in that it uses artificial intelligence-based technology to detect weapons. It allows people to walk through without removing their bags or emptying their pockets. A guard monitors the system on a tablet, and is alerted when a weapon is detected on a person.
JCPS administrators and board members have also emphasized that weapon detectors will be another level of safety for students, in addition to other resources it offers.
Initial estimates back in May suggested the total cost would be $17 million.
To see the bids received for the technology, click here.
