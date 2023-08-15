LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families affected by the cancellation of classes for students by Jefferson County Public Schools can keep their child busy.
Local organizations are planning programming and events due to the school closure. Here's the list we have so far. If you know of a giveaway, please email webteam@wdrb.com along with the information, a link and a contact number.
Community Centers
Louisville Parks and Recreation operates 14 community centers throughout the city with gyms and computer labs that families can utilize starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17. Most of the community centers contain gymnasiums, wi-fi, fitness equipment, computers, teen rooms and more. To see a full list of community centers, click here.
Louisville Zoo
The Louisville Zoo is offering discounts for JCPS families through Aug. 18. General admission for children ages 3 to 11 years old costs $10, while admission for children 12 years and older will be $15. Seniors 60 years and older can pay $10 to be admitted.
Parking is also free while school is canceled. The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but admission ends at 5 p.m. To learn more about the Louisville Zoo, click here.
Louisville Free Public Library
The Louisville Free Public Library is offering free activities and resources for kids and teens. There will be activities including board games, LEGOs, art and crafts, scavenger hunts and more at various locations.
For more information, click here or call your local branch library.
Muhammad Ali Center
The Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville will offer free admission for JCPS students and one adult per child through Aug. 18. Students must present proof of JCPS attendance at the front desk.
