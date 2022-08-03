LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and staff returning this month to Louisville's catholic schools won't be required to wear masks to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The Archdiocese of Louisville released a list of COVID-19 guidelines for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade for the upcoming school year. Families are required to keep children home if they show any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.
Anyone with a positive test should self-isolate for five days — even if they are vaccinated — and should wear a mask for an additional five days once they return.
Students and staff who are exposed to the virus do not need to quarantine if they are symptom-free.
Jefferson County has been in the "red" based on metrics developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the past two weeks, meaning masks have been required inside JCPS buildings since July 25.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.