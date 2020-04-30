LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Local leaders say now is the time to pursue your education, COVID-19 or not.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi and representatives from Jefferson Community and Technical College and Evolve 502 talked Thursday morning about the future of higher education during and after the pandemic.
Although gaps in students' economic status is a common issue in education, experts said the pandemic has made those gaps more apparent. Leaders said they are committed, however, to making education more accessible this summer and fall.
"I think the natural reaction in a crisis is to sit back and wait, because the uncertainty tends to paralyze us," said Ty Handy, CEO of JCTC. "If I can delivery any message at all to people out there today, both students who are about to graduate from high school all the way up to our adult population, is that now is the time to take some action."
U of L and JCTC plan to hold in-class learning this fall, in addition to online classes, but school officials said they are ready for anything.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.