LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will make wearing a mask optional starting Monday, Sept. 12.
The district has been requiring masks since the start of the school year while Jefferson County was in the "red" high-risk category for COVID-19 spread.
Thursday, Jefferson County moved into the "yellow" medium-risk category, meaning the district will now make masking optional next week, a JCPS spokesperson confirmed to WDRB News Thursday afternoon.
Those living in counties in the yellow are encouraged to stay up to date with vaccinations, consider universal mask use in indoor congregate settings and to stay home when sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of 3:55 p.m., a letter was being sent to JCPS families about the change.
The district's COVID-19 policies, passed unanimously by the school board July 19, requires masks if Jefferson County is in the highest metric in the CDC's COVID-19 community levels map. The policy says face coverings would be optional once Jefferson County exits that status.
For more information about COVID-19 in Kentucky, click here.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
- Kentucky lawmakers question JCPS superintendent about masking policies, SSOs
- JCPS board member says he will push to change district masking policy
- JCPS the only area school district to require masks, despite several at high risk for COVID spread
- JCPS teachers union poll finds most against district's COVID-19 mask policy
- JCPS will open 2022-23 school year masked with Jefferson County still in 'red' for COVID-19
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.