LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Power is slowly being restored to schools in Louisville, after Friday's storms and high winds.
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) said Monday morning that it is down to three schools without power: W.E.B. DuBois Middle, Okolona Elementary and Camp Taylor Elementary. The Jeffersontown Bus Compound is also without power.
There are also 14 schools without internet.
JCPS canceled school for Monday, but a decision has not been made for Tuesday. There is no indication on when that decision will be announced.
In a press conference with Mayor Craig Greenberg on Sunday, JCPS Chief of Communications Carolyn Callahan said it was initially 40 schools that didn't have or only had partial electricity.
With the additional "snow day" for the storm, the JCPS board will have to vote on the final day of the 2022-23 school year. If nothing changes, June 1 would be the last day of school.
Dates for graduation have not been decided.
This story will be updated.
