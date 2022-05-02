LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic donation is opening new doors at a historic Kentucky college.
Simmons College of Kentucky, Louisville's only private Historic Black College and University (HBCU), received a $10 million donation from the Brown-Forman Foundation, which will be used to add new degrees, programs and professors, along with accommodating more students.
"Simmons is opening new academic pathways, new opportunities for students to enroll," said Javan Reed, vice president of academic affairs at Simmons College. "This summer we're offering 100% online classes."
The funding will also be used to recruit faculty, staff and students from across the country for the college founded in 1879.
Simmons is adding three new degree options for the upcoming fall semester:
- Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Science
- Bachelor of Arts in Applied Mathematics
- Bachelor of Arts in Applied Psychology
School officials said more students will be accommodated because of the funding.
"Especially when you look at Evolve 502 and those kinds of things where you can come to school literally free and there's no excuse for not coming to school," said Dr. Lucian Yates III, endowed chair and distinguished professor of education at Simmons College. "We want to be that opportunity for students and we want to open the doors for them to help them with their career choices and so forth."
On Monday, dozens of returning students were on campus to register for summer and fall classes.
