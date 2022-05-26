LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, experts are advising parents to keep daily routines as normal as possible for kids and to be extra patient as children process what happened.
One University of Kentucky professor urged parents of young children to limit their TV intake.
"Obviously, watching a lot of the media coverage of recent events can be extremely scary and traumatic for kids," Dr. Michelle Martel said. "So, being careful about what you are letting your kids watch or have access to during this time is critical."
Martel said parents of older children can be more direct when they talk to them about what happened and remind them to pay attention to safety drills schools perform to prepare for shootings.
