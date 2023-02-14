LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waggener High School held a special Valentine's Day dance Tuesday for students with moderate to severe disabilities.
Students with disabilities across Jefferson County Public Schools were invited to attend, and 300 showed up in the Waggener gym to celebrate.
"We're all about spreading the love on Valentines Day, connecting our students and helping them be more social," said Ricki Cate, a special education teacher at Waggener. "All of our students are having such a great time. Everyone is so excited to be here."
You can watch the full story in the video player above.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.