LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A safe haven for senior citizens reopened in west Louisville on Friday as Gov. Andy Beshear and community leaders looked on.
ElderServe Senior Services has supported aging adults across Louisville Metro since 1962. It serves as a gathering place for hundreds of seniors and provides adult day care, recreational activities and nutrition assistance.
Its primary headquarters at 631 S. 28th St. was supposed to undergo a $2.5 million renovation starting in May of 2019, but that didn't happen.
Instead, it closed abruptly in April 2022.
On Friday, the nonprofit celebrated its official grand reopening. The organization got support from local businesses including Brown-Forman, CenterWell and Atria to reopen, but officials said money problems aren't completely solved yet. So a campaign to raise capital has been launched.
Beshear attended the reopening Friday morning and praised the community members,organizations and elected officials who helped make the reopening possible.
"For decades, ElderServe has been a place of gathering, empowerment and community," Beshear said in a written statement. "We’re excited the doors have reopened and our seniors in west Louisville once again have access to this vital resource."
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said ElderServe "is going to help us build a stronger community and I’m proud to be here to share this monumental day."
ElderServe CEO Tim Findley said new services are now being offered, including "exercise, music education, computer literacy and a book club.
"It is thanks to the support of our board and Board Chair, John Moore, Governor Beshear, Mayor Greenburg, Representative Stevens, Councilwoman Purvis and so many others that we are able to begin to meet the needs of our seniors," Findley said.
