LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As winter weather continues to hold in the region, the city of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, on Tuesday asked homeowners to turn down their thermostats several degrees.
In a Facebook post, the City of Elizabethtown Government said pipelines in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma are freezing, which could potentially create a natural gas shortage in central Kentucky.
Let’s pause on all the snow and ice talk and let’s talk about gas. The City of Elizabethtown, along with everyone...Posted by City of Elizabethtown Government on Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A city spokesperson told WDRB News there is no cause for alarm and that the city is not experiencing a natural gas emergency situation. Rather, officials are simply telling residents how they can conserve supply in case there is a shortage.
Elizabethtown suggested turning down the thermostat by 5 degrees. Other cities in the U.S. have made similar requests.
LG&E told WDRB News on Tuesday that it isn't having a problem serving any of its customers right now.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.