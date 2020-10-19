LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 65 near Elizabethtown on Monday morning.
The crash happened at the 97 mile marker. KSP said a car hit two pedestrians just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes.
A KSP investigation said Kaylan Jones, 25, from Chicago, hit the cable barrier before stopping on the interstate. A semi truck coming behind Jones hit the car and side-swiped another truck driving northbound.
While Michael Fizer, 48, of Elizabethtown, stopped to help Jones and the others in car, another car swerved into the left emergency lane to avoid Jones' car and hit both of them.
Fizer was pronounced dead at the scene. Jones and the two other passengers of the car were transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where they're expected to survive.
