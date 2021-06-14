LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The decision by Metro Council President David James to suspend his campaign for mayor because of health reasons has thrown the race wide open.
James, who was considered a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, announced Sunday that he is leaving the race to battle prostate cancer.
"I need to focus on my health, and that is difficult with the rigors of a modern campaign," he said in a Twitter thread. "In the coming months, I will be focused on healing myself and this city from my position in the Metro Council. Nothing could be more important.”
On Monday, one of James’ ex-colleagues, former 4th District Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, announced she is backing businessman Craig Greenberg.
It was widely thought that Smith herself would run for mayor. Instead she will serve as Greenberg’s campaign chair.
“I'm all in. Craig Greenberg for mayor,” said Smith in a morning news conference. “I believe in this man. And I believe in his values and what he stands for.”
Greenberg declined to speculate on the impact of James leaving the race.
“I'm focused on running for mayor, not against anyone else,” he said. “There's still a long time to go. Others can comment and speculate on that. Right now, our only thoughts are with David, his wife Michelle, and on a speedy and complete recovery for David.”
University of Louisville political scientist Dewey Clayton said James' absence will have “a huge impact” on the race.
“I think it really throws the race open,” said Clayton.
With the May primary still almost a year away, Clayton said the race may not be set.
“It would not surprise me if some other people who had been considering it ... and even had decided they were not going to run ... it wouldn't surprise me if they jumped into the race now,” he said.
Clayton also pointed out that James has suspended his campaign, not ended it — leaving the door open for a return.
“That will all depend on his prognosis moving forward,” Clayton said.
Greenberg said he wishes James nothing but the best.
“We offer our prayers to Council President David James on a complete and speedy recovery," he said.
Besides Greenberg, there are five others in the mayoral race right now.
Rev. Tim Findley, social justice activist Shameka Parrish Wright, and funeral home owner Anthony Oxendine are all Democrats.
Margaret Trowe of the Socialist Workers Party is also running, as well as the Republican mayor of Jeffersontown, Bill Dieruf.
