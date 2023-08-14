The Louisville Metro Police Bomb Squad vehicle was called to help the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with the investigation of a home on Applegate Lane in Highview where dangerous chemicals and explosives were found. (WDRB Image by Darby Beane) Aug. 14, 2023
A view through a high-powered lens of the WDRB television camera shows a line of official vehicles on Applegate Lane, as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency investigates a home where dangerous chemicals and explosives were found. (WDRB Image by Darby Beane) Aug. 14, 2023
Mayor Craig Greenberg requested assistance from the EPA’s Region 4 Emergency Response program.
The Louisville Metro Police Bomb Squad vehicle was called to help the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with the investigation of a home on Applegate Lane in Highview where dangerous chemicals and explosives were found. (WDRB Image by Darby Beane) Aug. 14, 2023
Mayor Craig Greenberg requested assistance from the EPA’s Region 4 Emergency Response program to work with the city's Incident Management Team.
The EPA was scheduled to go into the home Monday to identify the types and amounts of materials inside and assess options for safely removing the chemicals instead of burning down the house.
The city of Louisville filed a demolition order Aug. 1. The paperwork said the home and the adjacent garage have "known explosives, explosive fumes or vapors or the presence of toxic fume gases, or material ..." It also said that if the buildings were ignited, they'd be in "imminent danger" of collapse, possibly endangering anyone around.
Officials have also compared the condition of the home to that of a hoarder. It is filled with items, which compounds finding any possible explosives dangerous chemicals.
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
IMAGES | Inside the Highview home where explosives and chemicals were found
Louisville officials are trying to determine the best way to remove hazardous materials from the home on Applegate Lane.
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
The city initially said it would burn down the house as part of the demolition, and it said it would evacuate about 1,000 nearby residents, if the plan called for a controlled burn. That plan has been put on hold while the EPA considers the next step.
The city said even if it is determined the controlled burn is the best and safest option, the burn would not take place this week.