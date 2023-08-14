LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal experts are examining options for removing explosives and hazardous chemicals at a home in Louisville's Highview neighborhood.

Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) arrived on Applegate Lane on Monday morning. Roadblocks were set up at Timmy Lane, and the media was pushed back several blocks. A line of official vehicles including the Louisville Metro Police Bomb Squad were parked near the site along with tents set up near the curb.

HIGHVIEW HOUSE - EPA - 8-14-2023 2.jpg

A view through a high-powered lens of the WDRB television camera shows a line of official vehicles on Applegate Lane, as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency investigates a home where dangerous chemicals and explosives were found. (WDRB Image by Darby Beane) Aug. 14, 2023

Mayor Craig Greenberg requested assistance from the EPA’s Region 4 Emergency Response program to work with the city's Incident Management Team.  

The EPA was scheduled to go into the home Monday to identify the types and amounts of materials inside and assess options for safely removing the chemicals instead of burning down the house. 

The city of Louisville filed a demolition order Aug. 1. The paperwork said the  home and the adjacent garage have "known explosives, explosive fumes or vapors or the presence of toxic fume gases, or material ..." It also said that if the buildings were ignited, they'd be in "imminent danger" of collapse, possibly endangering anyone around.

Officials have also compared the condition of the home to that of a hoarder. It is filled with items, which compounds finding any possible explosives dangerous chemicals. 

The investigation started July 27, when police went to the home on Applegate and arrested Marc Hibel, 53, on a tip that he "may be in possession of homemade explosives."

Officials found more than 20 dangerous chemicals in the home. Police said Hibel "is a chemist by trade and admitted to possessing laboratory-grade equipment and chemicals."

Hibel pleaded not guilty to wanton endangerment and burglary charges. 

Initial plans by the city were to burn down the house, but after meetings with local residents and federal officials, Mayor Greenburg consulted with the EPA. 

IMAGES | Inside the Highview home where explosives and chemicals were found

Louisville officials are trying to determine the best way to remove hazardous materials from the home on Applegate Lane. 

The city initially said it would burn down the house as part of the demolition, and it said it would evacuate about 1,000 nearby residents, if the plan called for a controlled burn. That plan has been put on hold while the EPA considers the next step.  

The city said even if it is determined the controlled burn is the best and safest option, the burn would not take place this week. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.