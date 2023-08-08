Marc Hibel, 53, appears in arraignment court in Louisville on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, where he pleaded not guilty to wanton endangerment and burglary charges. He was arrested Thursday, July 27, after detectives found 20 different chemicals, explosives and blasting caps in his home on Applegate Lane in the city's Highview neighborhood. (WDRB photo)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The attorney representing a Louisville man who was arrested after police found explosives and hazardous materials inside his home is trying to stop the city from burning the house down.
Last month, officials found more than 20 dangerous chemicals at the home on Applegate Lane in Highview. A demolition order filed by the city lays out the dangerous situation in the home. Filed Aug. 1, it says both the home and the adjacent garage have "known explosives, explosive fumes or vapors or the presence of toxic fume gases, or material ..." It also said that if the buildings were ignited, they'd be in "imminent danger" of collapse, possibly endangering anyone around.
Marc Hibel, 53, was arrested in connection to the findings. He was indicted last Thursday on first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and wanton endangerment charges. Hibel pleaded not guilty to wanton endangerment and burglary charges on Monday. He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections with a $50,000 bond.
Thomas Rasinski, a public defender, filed a motion to preserve evidence on Monday. The motion states Hibel is a former chemist who had many roles that included overseeing the safe handling, transport and disposal of potentially volatile chemicals. Rasinski argues Hibel doesn't think he possessed any illegal materials or acquired any materials illegally.
The motion also says Hibel is cooperating with law enforcement to ensure the safety of officers and neighbors.
The motion claims if the home is burned, it will result in unnecessary destruction of everything Hibel owns and materials that could be used in his defense. The home has documentations, certifications, training materials and documents that prove Hibel's "extensive knowledge" and experience.
"If the house is allowed to burn without sufficient investigation, Mr. Hibel will be effectively rendered defenseless to the charges against him," the motion argues. "The government, at this stage in proceedings, has a good faith obligation to avoid destroying the exculpatory, material evidence contained within the home."
Monday, hundreds of people filled Highview Baptist Church during a public meeting outlining a potential burn, which would be planned and controlled, and could impact around 950 homes within a half-mile radius.
Hibel and another person bought the property in 2004, though he's been the sole owner since 2010. He's received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring.
