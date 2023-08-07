Marc Hibel, 53, appears in arraignment court in Louisville on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, where he pleaded not guilty to wanton endangerment and burglary charges. He was arrested Thursday, July 27, after detectives found 20 different chemicals, explosives and blasting caps in his home on Applegate Lane in the city's Highview neighborhood. (WDRB photo)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of hoarding hazardous materials in his Highview home made an appearance in court Monday.
Marc Hibel, 53, pleaded not guilty to wanton endangerment and burglary charges.
Louisville Metro Police said two properties were searched on Applegate Lane after getting tips from neighbors. Detectives found 20 different chemicals, explosives and blasting caps. Hibel was taken into custody.
Police said Hibel owns one of the homes and has been squatting in the other house. Now, the city wants to burn one of the homes down.
The city is holding a meeting Monday evening for nearby neighbors about the potentially dangerous controlled burn of the home. Officials are expected to outline the plan for those who live in the area.
A demolition order filed by the city lays out the dangerous situation or the home. Filed Aug. 1, it says both the home and the adjacent garage have "known explosives, explosive fumes or vapors or the presence of toxic fume gases, or material ..." It also said that if the buildings were ignited, they'd be in "imminent danger" of collapse, possibly endangering anyone around.
The order said there are more than 20 different chemicals on the property, and the destruction of the buildings "may itself be a dangerous situation."
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said last week that experts from several agencies recommended "a planned, monitored, and controlled burn" as the only way to safely dispose of the rest of the hazardous material inside the home.
The city said in a news release Thursday, Aug. 3, that the burn will be "meticulously planned and carried out under optimal atmospheric and weather conditions." The earliest the burn would begin is the week of Aug. 14, the city said.
Space will be limited at the meeting, so only people who live, work or care for individuals in the surrounding area can attend. It will also be streamed live on the MetroTV Facebook page.
For all the latest information from the city on the planned next steps, click here.