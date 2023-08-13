Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Representatives with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be on-site this week in Louisville at the home in Highview containing explosives and hazardous materials.
According to a news release, Mayor Craig Greenberg requested assistance from the EPA's Region 4 Emergency Response program. The EPA accepted the request and has been integrated into the Incident Management Team.
Officials found more than 20 dangerous chemicals in a home on Applegate Lane and arrested its owner last week. A demolition order filed by the city lays out the dangerous situation in the home. Filed Aug. 1, it says both the home and the adjacent garage have "known explosives, explosive fumes or vapors or the presence of toxic fume gases, or material ..." It also said that if the buildings were ignited, they'd be in "imminent danger" of collapse, possibly endangering anyone around.
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations)
The order said there are more than 20 different chemicals on the property, and the destruction of the buildings "may itself be a dangerous situation." The order said there are gallons and tens of gallons of the chemicals on the premise.
EPA officials and members of the incident response team plan to enter the property on Monday for planning purposes. They'll identify the types and amounts of materials inside and to assess options for safely removing the chemicals, in lieu of burning, according to a news release.
No chemicals are planned to be removed on Monday. If a controlled burn is decided to be the safest option, the burn won't happen the week of Aug. 14.