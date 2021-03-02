LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville rescue dog who has captured the hearts of animal lovers around the county will soon be looking for his forever home.
Ethan the dog, who in late January was found abandoned and on the verge of death at Kentucky Humane Society, has made big strides in his recovery and spent part of Tuesday socializing at a Feeders Supply in Louisville.
When staff at the Humane Society found Ethan, he weighed less than 40 pounds. After weeks of 24-hour care and a strict diet, he has met his goal weight of 80-plus pounds and is learning how to sit and walk properly on a leash with his foster family.
"He had several rough spots at the beginning trying to keep his nutrition right where it needed to be," said Jeff Callaway, Ethan's foster dad. "He wanted to be a dog."
Throughout the visit to Feeders Supply, several shoppers stopped and wanted to pet the dog Ethan, whose story has gone viral on social media.
"He loves to meet people, but he gets very excited so it’s just learning having to meet people," Callaway said. "There is nothing he is afraid of, so he just goes right up to everything."
Hundreds of people across the country have offered to adopt Ethan, according to staff at the Humane Society. The organization plans on giving an update in the next couple weeks on the adoption process.
"Just in a couple weeks' time, he has turned into this amazing personality," Callaway said. "It has just been really fun to watch."
