LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby is less than a month away, but you don't have to wait to see horses hit a track.
Keeneland's Spring Meet started Friday in Lexington and runs through Friday, April 23. A limited number of fans are allowed at the track.
Officials said all concessions and bars will be open to prevent lines. Visitors have to wear masks and will be spaced out.
Spring Meet races start at 1:05 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday.
There will be nine stakes worth $2.5 million on Friday and Saturday. The 97th running of the $800,000 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes is Keeneland's 11th and final race on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. The 84th running of the $400,000 Central Bank Ashland race will also be held Saturday.
Keeneland will be closed for Easter Sunday this weekend, but racing will resume Wednesday, April 7.
The racetrack will stream the races on their website, Race Day app, and their YouTube and Facebook pages.
