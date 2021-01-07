LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking the public for help identifying members of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn America's presidential election in favor of President Donald Trump.
Four people died, and dozens were arrested during what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called a "failed insurrection." Some members of Congress have called for Trump to be removed from office after his supporters forced lawmakers to evacuate the Capitol during the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College victory.
In asking the public for photos, videos and other content that may be helpful to investigators, U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman of Kentucky said, "Such violence has no place on Capitol Hill or our Commonwealth."
The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH.— FBI (@FBI) January 7, 2021
"Whether vandalizing our nation's most sacred secular structure or looting neighborhood businesses, there is a line that, when crossed, First Amendment protected protest becomes criminal conduct," Coleman said in a statement.
"... Just as we aggressively pursued federal prosecutions to protect the community, police, and protesters from violence during a tense season in Louisville last year, I join my colleagues from across the country in promising to vigorously enforce federal law as it relates to anyone from the Western District of Kentucky who assaulted the democratic process and put people at risk yesterday."
Anyone with information was asked to share with investigators by clicking here. You can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to leave tips.
