Jason Ellis, Bardstown Police Department officer killed in the line of duty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday, May 25, marks six years since an officer with the Bardstown Police Department was murdered. There have been no arrests.

The FBI is reminding people that it's offering up to a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Officer Jason Ellis.

Police say Ellis was ambushed and shot to death. He was killed in the early morning hours of May 25, 2013, when he pulled over to pick up debris off the Bluegrass Parkway.

The total reward money, including other agencies, is $218,000.

