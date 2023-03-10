LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal jury on Friday found an Oldham County woman guilty of mailing threats of violence and racial slurs to her neighbors.
According to court documents, Suzanne Craft, 54, sent a series of threatening letters to a family in the Lake Forrest neighborhood after being ordered to stay away from them. This happened between November and December of 2020, prosecutors said.
Craft was convicted on five counts of mailing threatening communications. The jury found that "for each of these five counts," Craft sent the threats to her neighbors "because of their actual or perceived race or color."
Sentencing is scheduled for June. Craft remains in federal custody, facing a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
WDRB News previously reported that the threats were sent to the Pineda family. A family member posted photos and videos to her Facebook page claiming they showed Craft spray-painting a racial slur onto the family's driveway.
Craft was charged in state court with criminal mischief and harassing communication in 2020. According to court records, Craft violated the terms of her home incarceration and failed to appear in court.
In August 2022, Craft was indicted on four counts of sending threats to through the mail. An attorney said one letter threatened to kill the family it was sent to.
