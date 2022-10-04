LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Lebanon Junction police officer is suing the city to get his job back.
Officer Bobby Hedges was fired in April after several complaints of inappropriate and unprofessional conduct from the police chief and two officers.
Hedges said he was fired after he refused to comply with the chief's orders to corroborate their reports on a shooting at Dollar General.
It happened in March and a police K-9 was killed.
Hedges was with the department for five years.
Lebanon Junction Police and city officials have not commented on the lawsuit.
