LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather impacting Kentucky over the last two weeks is creating additional challenges for firefighters.
But they say they're working to keep response times from slowing down.
"Of course, when you have temperatures this low and these kind of conditions with this amount of accumulation and the wind, it's challenging with any kind of job you do," said Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief for Louisville Fire. "For firefighters, it poses some unique challenges, because the primary thing we're working with is water."
Cooper said it starts with simple preparations like making sure the entry-way is clear for fire trucks and engines to be able to quickly and safely get in and out of firehouses. Trucks and engines also have their tires wrapped in chains to create more grip in these slick conditions. Firefighters keep salt with them to use as needed, like when water creates icy spots while on scene.
Changes are also made to cleaning procedures when crews return from a run. It's too cold to wash hoses outside right now, so they're getting scrubbed on the firehouse floor, indoors.
Louisville Fire also has several devices known as the "red dragon." A flare ignites a flame and the "red dragon" is walked around the base of fire hydrants to thaw any frozen water. It's a task that's completed within two minutes as to not take time away from hooking up hoses and fighting a fire.
Louisville Fire responded to a house fire on Hemlock Street on Tuesday night. Cooper said everyone inside was able to get out safely, but the home is a total loss. He said the fire was started by a candle, and firefighters have been on several runs already this week due to fires sparked by space heaters.
Cooper said in conditions like this winter weather, many firefighters refer back to one of the first things they're taught on the job.
"Temporary discomforts or hardships caused by emergency work must be endured for the preservation of life and property," he said.
Cooper said to make sure to be careful if you're using something like a space heater during these cold days and nights and to make sure you have working smoke detectors in your home. He said if you don't, call 311, and a local fire department will come install one for you.
