LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A celebration was held Thursday evening for a group of new west Louisville business owners.
It was graduation night for the first class of the AMPED Russell Technology Business Incubator, focused on supporting and growing Black- and Latinx-owned businesses in Louisville.
Thirty individuals participated in the program. Some of them even received some start-up funding.
The incubator grew a host of new companies in many fields, including food service, retail and entertainment.
"There were courses that we were able to get certifications in, have been an absolute game-changer for me," Erica Denise, owner of Erica Denise Entertainment, said. "We've learned things about finances, getting our financials in order, accountants, lawyers, capital, just all of the things that we need as business owners to be successful. Has been amazing."
AMPED stands for the Academy of Music Production Education and Development, which supports youth and families.
Organizations expanded their efforts with the Russell business incubator and brought in $2.6 million for the cause.
To get connected with the program, click here for AMPED's Facebook page.
