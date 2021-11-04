LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since the Louisville Zoo first opened in 1969, an East African crowned crane has never hatched a chick.
After 52 years, that finally changed Oct. 12 when a female chick hatched to the crane pair that live in the bongo habitat. The parents are 19-year-old Freddy and 4-year-old Barbara. These cranes are also known as gray crowned cranes.
“We’ve featured this wonderful species since the Zoo opened in 1969, and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate this little chick,” Louisville Zoo Executive Director Dan Maloney said in a news release. “Our aviculturists have done an incredible job with the hatchling and her parents, and we look forward to watching the pair raise her.”
According to the zoo, the parents are doing well and will continue to raise the chick off exhibit in a quiet private area then they'll return to exhibit with the bongos.
