LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As city leaders work to find a solution to a lack of public pools, neighbors in Louisville's Camp Taylor neighborhood are divided.
They're divided over whether or not the city should rebuild the Camp Taylor pool in south Louisville.
Those against said they're fearful of an increase in crime and trouble caused by the teens using it.
"We want all the problems to be in somebody else's neighborhood, not ours," said Phillip Kavanaugh Sr. "We had them for 60 years, we don't need them again... Anything other than a pool."
Another resident said, "It's just trouble" and suggested taking it down altogether.
Thursday evening the city held the first of a series of meetings to get feedback from citizens about how to improve local pools. The first meeting was focused on renovations to the pool at Camp Taylor Memorial Park.
Everything is on the table, including a splash pad, a water slide and exercise lanes.
Metro Council has allocated around $9 million for reconstruction of both the Camp Taylor and Algonquin pools, which are both closed this summer. The funding is coming from the city budget and the American Rescue Plan.
While a few in attendance at Thursday's meeting were against the plan to rebuild the Camp Taylor pool, plenty of people said they want it to happen.
"I don't care what options it has, I just want to be able to have a pool for the kids to enjoy," David O'Connell said.
"There's nothing to do for teenagers and people who want to stay out of trouble," said Chelsea Powers.
Construction is set to begin after the summer.
The city's next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 11-13 during the Newburg Days Community Festival at Petersburg Park on Indiana Trail.
The third meeting, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, will focus on the Algonquin pool. Residents will be able to weigh in on renovations to the west Louisville pool from 6-9 p.m. at the Algonquin Park shelter on Cypress Street.
The fourth meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 from 6-7 p.m. at the Parkhill Community Center on South 13th Street.
