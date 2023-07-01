LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A beloved 3-year-old elephant at the Louisville Zoo that was diagnosed with a potentially fatal disease died late Friday night.
The Zoo released the information in a news release Saturday morning.
Fitz had been under treatments in an effort to save his life after he was diagnosed with elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV). The zoo said that's a type of herpes virus.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of elephant Fitz," Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in a written statement. "Fitz held a special place within our entire extended Zoo family. His presence at our Zoo touched the hearts of our members, patrons and our entire community, inspiring a profound appreciation for elephants and their conservation. Our animal and medical teams performed outstandingly. They worked tirelessly under very challenging circumstances, but sadly, despite their remarkable efforts, we were unable to save him. Fitz’s impact will live on, along with his memory, in the hearts of all who encountered him. He will be deeply missed."
In an update on Friday, Zoo officials said Fitz was eating and his condition was stable, but his condition took a turn for the worse Friday evening, and he passed away during his nighttime treatment shortly after 11 p.m. according to the news release.
A necropsy will be performed and any additional information from the results will be released later.
Further information will be shared soon about how the community may join in honoring Fitz.
