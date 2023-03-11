LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A flood advisory for the potential failure of Silver Crystal Dam, near Fairdale, has been cancelled as of Saturday morning.
According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, officials pumped the lake level down enough to reduce the threat of failure and possible flooding.
Crews were still working Friday to stabilize the earthen dam at 915 South Park Road, which was at risk of failing.
Louisville officials said Thursday that areas downstream could've seen minor flooding if the dam failed, including South Park Road, Farmers Lane and Hornback Road.
